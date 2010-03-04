Class XII students appear for the CBSE exams at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Malleswaram, in Bangalore on Wednesday.

BANGALORE: It’s that time of the year when students feel the exam blues.

With the commencement of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE and ICE), for class X and XII, on Wednesday, students were seen buried under their books.

While the CBSE class X and XII exams will come to an end on March 31 and April 8 respectively, ICSE exams are scheduled to end by April 6. A student, who appeared for the CBSE Class XII Physics exam said, “The paper was not tough, but was lengthy and the questions were not direct.” The first day of the Class X CBSE exam began with music.

Students with optional Carnatic music (vocal and instrument) as well as Hindustani (vocal and instruments) took the exams.

Meanwhile, the ICSE students had English language on day one.

“This time, an additional 15 minutes was given for reading the question paper. Though the papers were distributed at 10.45 am, exams started by 11 am,” said Shreya, a student who appeared for the class X exam.

Mansor Ali Khan, Member, Board of management of Delhi Public Schools said, “There are three DPS schools in Bangalore, DPS (South), DPS (North) and DPS (East). This time 320 students are appearing for class X, and 170 students for the class XII exams from DPS Bangalore,” he said.

Grade card

Those appearing for the class X board exams will be assessed through a new ‘Grading system’, which has been introduced to minimise sorting errors.