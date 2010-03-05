BANGALORE: The owner of a pharmaceuticals company in Bangalore emerged the smarter when a Mozambique national tried to con him with the infamous “black dollar scam”.

Thousands of people all over the world have fallen prey to the scam in which the conman convinces the victim that he has tainted dollars which can be converted into usable currency once a “chemical” is applied.

The scamster charges a handsome amount for the chemical and in the end, the victim is left with a bagful of plain paper.

Renukumar, owner of Caretech pharmaceuticals company, met Nelson Jorge Manguele (36), a resident of Edenvale, South Africa, on February 23 on a flight from Bangalore to Mumbai.

During a conversation on the flight, Manguele said that he would invest $200 million in Renukumar’s company and alighted in Mumbai. The two exchanged contact details.

On March 2, the accused travelled from Mumbai to Bangalore and visited Renukumar. Nelson claimed that if Renukumar gave him $1 crore, he would convert it to $3 crore on the spot.

Trying to convince Renukumar, Nelson showed an American dollar note, placed two white papers of the same size below it and after rubbing some chemical over the plain sheets, he kept the sheets under a book and heated the book. After a few minutes, he brought out two American dollar notes from inside the book and showed it to Renukumar.

Nelson also asked Renukumar to check the authenticity of the notes in a bank and then get back to him. Finding the process suspicious, Renukumar approached the CCB police and invited Nelson to a hotel at Ananda Rao circle at 5 pm on Wednesday and promised to give him $1 crore. When Nelson came, he fell into the trap of the CCB sleuths who were waiting for him.