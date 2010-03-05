BANGALORE: Karnataka has never seen such a lacklustre and shameless governance in its political history, in which three ministers take the entire administration for a ride and put the chief minister to embarrassment, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said.

He launched a scathing attack on the government, while speaking on the motion to thanks to the Governor for the latter’s address to the joint legislature session.

Siddaramaiah, referring to the political crisis that cropped up in Karnataka last October-November in which the Reddy brothers held the government to ransom by threatening to pull it down, wondered how a seasoned political party could indulge in power politics while 1.9 crore people in the state were reeling under heavy floods.

While people lost their houses, lands and domestic animals, the ruling party legislators camped in star hotels in Hyderabad, claiming to study rural development in Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out.

He said a CM could give good governance only when he had legislators’ support, economic stability, quality expenditure, disciplined administration and controlled law and order situation. But Yeddyurappa’s administration did not have any of these, he pointed out.

‘‘People are on the streets demanding power, compensation and water and protesting against the acquisition of fertile land for industries. But the government has done nothing to alleviate their problems,’’ he alleged.