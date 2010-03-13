BANGALORE: The fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore have a lot to cheer for. They will now be able to get up close with their team’s cheerleaders even outside the cricket stadia.

The 12-member team of White Mischief Gals will spice up the IPL season for their fans by sizzling the dance floors of upmarket pubs. The cheerleaders will dance to popular international and desi numbers in tune with the spirit of the season.

The fans can also interact with the cheerleaders on the team’s website www.royalchallengers.com and through social networking sites such as Facebook and Orkut.

“The core value of the brand White Mischief is ‘flirtatious fun’. White Mischief Gals embody this spirit. The 12- girl squad is specially trained in highenergy dancing and cheerleading moves, particularly to celebrate the IPL homecoming. Their performances will set them apart from other cheerleading teams,” says Alokesh Banerjee, trade marketing head (east), United Spirits Limited.

“White Mischief Gals will engage with the fans not only at the stadium but also at select clubs. There is a lot of excitement in store for the RCB fans this season,” says Banerjee.

The cheerleaders with their plunging necklines and rising hemlines will be setting the stadium on fire in Kolkata on March 14 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

