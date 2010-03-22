BANGALORE: For 20 years, Krishnaveni has been selling vegetables on a footpath at Rajajinagar 6th Block. This vendor with political aspirations is contesting the BBMP elections from the JD(S) ticket from Ramamandira ward. If elected, one of her top priorities will be the construction of a vegetable market in the area.

Krishnaveni, who has studied only up to VII standard, sells vegetables on a footpath in front of Mamata Wines.

She is familiar with most people of Gopalapura and they know her as not only a vegetable vendor but also as a social worker. She has started the Janashakti Mahila Sangha and organised around 40 medical camps for the benefit of people in and around Gopalapura.

“My main strength is social work. I helped many senior citizens to get pension and poor families to get ration cards,’’ she says.

She stays at a rented house with her husband and three children and pays Rs 2,500 per month for the rent. She makes around Rs 200-250 a day, but is upbeat despite lack of funds for the election.

“I have the blessings of Kumaraswamy who promised to canvass for me.” Even if she makes it to the council, she will continue to sell vegetables. “There will be nothing wrong in selling vegetables for a few hours every day even after becoming a corporator,’’ she says.

This will be Krishnaveni’s third try at becoming a corporator.

She had contested in 1997 as an independent, getting around 500 votes, and in 2001 as an AIADMK candidate, getting around 1,500 votes. This year, she is pitted against Hemalatha (Congress) and Jayarathna (BJP).

Even as Krishnaveni was busy canvassing on Sunday morning, it was business as usual for her husband, Hari, on the footpath near Mamata Wines. He says he will continue selling vegetables whether or not Krishnaveni wins the election.

