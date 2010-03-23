BANGALORE: Hitherto, all parties have been performing on the same scale, at least when it comes to campaigning and making promises during elections.

But now, smaller parties and debutante candidates are coming up with varied options for the people, in return for their votes.

“We are a new party and are very pleased with the response we have got so far,” said Manohar, coordinator of the Praja Rajakiya Vedike.

On the needs of the common man, he said that the voter wants a change in functioning and to see some work done.

“We are not like other parties who want to invest crores and expect to make profits,” he said, while counting Rs 425 that they had collected from the public for the elections.

“The party, which is fielding two candidates, has been collecting Rs 1 from willing donors towards the election expenses,” said Anil Derick, who is contesting from the Hebbal ward for Praja Rajakiya Vedike.

AMENITIES COMMON CONCERN

“The more apolitical we look, the better the reception we get,” said Prakash Belawadi of Lok Satta Party. He said that people are tired of big political parties who are a rare sight after the elections.

"People in every house that we visited expressed concern over basic requirements," he said and added that the common man was more interested in the one who delivers than the who governs.

Dr Meenakshi Bharath, another Lok Satta Party candidate said that her party had made the campaigning very personal with ‘no noise’, which has garnered a good deal of positive response.

“About 56 to 60 per cent of the people in Rajarajeshwarinagar ward are graduates and understand the impact of education and its contributions,” said Dr Shankar Prasad, another candidate.

Taking a dig at the bigger political parties, he said that the people were frustrated with the Congress at the Centre and BJP in the state, and would vote for a change in governance.