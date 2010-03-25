Army begins probe into fire incident

BANGALORE: A day after a major fire broke out at the Army Supply Corps (ASC) Canteen Stores Department depot near Trinity Circle, the army has started documentation work to initiate a probe.

Sources said that officials on Wednesday started preparing documents for an inquiry and to also provide leads to the department of fire and emergency services.

"Army officials visited the spot and have started documentation work," said sources.

The army refused to speculate on the extent of damage, though it is estimated to run into a few lakhs. “We will wait for another day before we start the probe," said Fire and Emergency Services Director BG Chengappa.