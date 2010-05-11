BANGALORE: JD(S) working president PGR Sindhia feels that the Justice Shetty Commission, which has blamed the Opposition parties for instigating the violence that led to police firing in Haveri, should have identified the parties instead of being vague.

“I wish the panel was specific, categorical and clear over the role played by parties in the riots during the agitation by farmers that led to the police firing, instead of making general comments.

In the absence of such specific pointers, I too cannot categorically react to the allegations that are general in nature,” Sindhia told Express.

Express, in its exclusive report had cited the panel’s report, which said that certain parties opposed to BJP had taken advantage of the farmers’ unrest and instigated disturbances with the sole intention of destabilising the newly-elected BJP government.

Sindhia wondered what stopped the panel from naming the parties if it was so sure that certain parties perpetrated the act.

He said that involvement of a few workers, in their individual capacity, in an agitation or programme could not be considered as the involvement of the party per se as a whole. The involvement of a party comes into picture only when its policy-making body takes a formal decision and passes a resolution in this regard.

He said he was not aware whether his party workers were involved in the stir by farmers who were demanding fertilisers.