The police department will help train people and dogs to provide security to private buildings, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Shankar M Bidari said on Friday.

“We are ready to provide security to private companies if the need arises. We are also ready to provide training to private security guards on the handling of firearms. We can also train dogs for the security of private companies and advise them on the use of gadgets,” the police commissioner said at a conference on ‘Building Secure Cities in Troubled Times’, organised by Security Watch in association with the Bangalore Chambers of Industry and Commerce.

Bidari assured the gathering that the people of Bangalore need not worry about their security as the police department was always prepared to safeguard public as well as private property. The police commissioner asserted that Bangalore is the safest city in the country and added that there were only three terror-related incidents in the city in the past five years.

The commissioner bolstered the confidence of the people by revealing that “the Central Government has come forward to set up special commando battalion campus on 180 acres of land near Hebbal”. “Our department is also training 200 police personnel to provide security to the people of the city and their training will be completed by August,” he said.

Bidari advised private companies to appoint agencies that employ trained security personnel. “The recruitment of guards by security companies will be scrutinised by the police in future. The objective is to ensure recruitment of the right people for the right job,” he said.

SR Mehta, former secretary (security), Government of India, said that a synergised and coordinated response was the need of the hour. “It will serve as a force multiplier in combating the enhanced and geographically wider threat emanating from a more lethal, sophisticated, internationally networked and continually mutating threat of terrorism,” he said.

