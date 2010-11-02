BANGALORE: Eleven days late, but here it is. The city experienced its first showers from the NorthEast monsoon, recording 0.4 mm rainfall on Sunday. The weatherman has forecast chilly days coupled with rainfall over the festive season. The date for the onset of the NorthEast monsoon, forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), was October 20, 2010. Though the monsoon brought showers to different parts of the state on October 29, it brought rain to the city later.

B Puttanna, director, IMDBangalore, said the first showers from the NorthEast monsoon were reported in parts of Karnataka, along with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, on October 29. Light rainfall occurred in the city on October 30. The NorthEast monsoon, or the withdrawing SouthWest monsoon, brings winter rain to Tamil Nadu. South interior Karnataka will experience showers from this monsoon; Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala receive very heavy rainfall at this time.

The 11day delay in onset of the NorthEast monsoon was due to the presence of two systems: depression in the Bay of Bengal, which moved in a westerly direction, bringing rain over north interior Karnataka, and the cyclonic storm Giri, which formed over the Bay of Bengal and later moved to Myanmar.

Bangalore has been enveloped in a thick blanket of cloud, making it difficult for the suns rays to penetrate. This has caused a dip in temperature. Maximum temperature was 26 degree Celsius, while the minimum was 19 degree Celsius on Sunday. The northeasterly winds and the rainfall would cause chilly weather. Days have been shortened by nearly 20 minutes, as the sun is in the winter solstice.

Puttanna pointed out that at this time of the year, there are several cyclonic systems that become active over the Bay of Bengal. Cyclonic activity stays high till December. This year, the IMD has forecast normal rainfall of 201.1 mm (20 cm) for this season (from OctoberDecember).

Interestingly, although the NorthEast monsoon entered Karnataka on October 29, the rainfall received in the city from October 1 will be tabulated as part of this monsoon. This is because the IMD routinely tabulates all rainfall received from October to December as part of the NorthEast monsoon. Rainfall in JuneSeptember is tabulated as being part of the SouthWest monsoon.

Normal rainfall forecast for the city in October was 180 mm; the city has recorded 141 mm. Rainfall forecast for the months of November and December are 64.5 mm and 22 mm respectively.