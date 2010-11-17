Anganwadi workers stage dharna on Sheshadri Road in Bangalore. Their protest against supply of ready food entered the second day on Tuesday | Sudhakar

BANGALORE: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Tuesday claimed it was taking strict action against the sponge iron units that are not following norms to control pollution.

"Since 2009, we have summoned as many as 27 sponge iron industries for personal hearings, issued notices to 14 of them for proposed directions and two closure orders," said KSPCB chairman A S Sadashivaiah on Tuesday. "Henceforth, all units should incorporate an environment protection agenda in their action plan."

There are 63 sponge iron units functioning in the state. Fiftytwo of them are in Bellary.

According to KSPCB, Bellary is one of the most polluted zones in the state. Sadashivaiah said many factories did not have chimneys of the mandatory height. He added that many factories were not taking steps to control air pollution.

There are some other hazardous issues too, such as iron ore transportation that leads to fugitive emissions, improper handling and storing of iron ore and coal and inadequate air pollution control measures to be dealt with.

"We are coming down heavily on noncomplying industries and charging them with the guarantee money," said Sadashivaiah. "The industry should shell out the guarantee money needed to put up the necessary air pollution control equipment, which will be refunded upon installation."

He warned that the sponge iron manufacturers who violate environmental policies would have to face the music.