BANGALORE: With the commencement of work on underground reach of metro between Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Cubbon Road and Majestic, the gradual traffic dislocation will start from this weekend. Police Commissioner Shankar Bidari said in the first instance, Old Post Office Road between K R Circle and State Bank of Mysore junction will be closed for traffic.The vehicles will move on the alternate road created through the Central College Ground in front of the City Court Complex. Since the width of the road is limited, no heavy vehicles, including BMTC buses, will be allowed to ply on this road.

The buses moving from K R Circle towards City Court will proceed to Maharani College, then take left turn down the ramp and reach SBM Junction using Palace Road.The buses moving from SBM junction towards K R Circle shall move on Palace Road and proceed towards Basaveshwara Circle for their onward journey via Highgrounds Police Station. So, the buses will not move on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi.

The buses going towards Shivajinagar would move on Palace Road, Basaveshwara Circle, LRDE, GPO, Coffee Board and Shivajinagar.

Passengers who used to get down on eastern side of Vidhana Soudha shall get down on the western side of Vidhana Soudha as Dr Ambedkar Veedhi will be out of bound for these buses.

In the second stage, movement of traffic on Dr Ambedkar Veedhi from K R Circle towards GPO will be curtailed and vehicles will move on newly created road in front of Vidhana Soudha by taking a left curve before Gopala Gowda Circle.

No bus stops will be allowed on this stretch.

The buses ending and starting from Dr Ambedkar Veedhi shall do so from the western gate of Vidhana Soudha. Those going to the High Court shall take a right turn at Gopala Gowda Junction.

In a related development, for Metro construction over South End Circle, a new pillar is being fabricated in the center of South End Circle which will prevent turns by heavy vehicles.

Accordingly, the bus movement on this junction shall be adversely affected and commuters are advised to avoid South-End junction for the next 70 days and use alternate roads.

Detailed advisories will be issued separately.