Aren’t city girls keen on cracking CAT?

At many CAT centres in the city, there were not even half the number of female candidates as male ones.

Published: 20th November 2010 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

File photo: EPS

BANGALORE: At a time when gender bias is being frowned upon and the fairer sex is excelling in almost every field, this news might come as a surprise.

The ratio of female candidates to male aspirants at the Common Admission Test (CAT) for A-list management institutes is majorly skewed towards the latter.

At many centres in the city on Friday, there were not even half the number of female candidates as male ones, although the ratio has improved considerably when compared to last year.

A test centre, Garden City College in KR Puram, had 25 per cent female candidates, while MeritTrac in Jayanagar had a similar figure to boast of.

&quot;It has been the case almost on all test dates at our centre. Though we are not sure about the exact number, we can safely say it will be around 20 per cent,&quot; said a source from the centre, which is also a delivery partner for Prometric for CAT2010.

The issue assumes more significance, especially in the wake of a recent suggestion by several IIM directors to change the CAT procedure.

At the time, Devi Singh, director of IIM-Lucknow, was quoted as saying that the &quot;blame is on the admission system, despite our efforts to get students from all backgrounds&quot;.

It is also said the number of girls in IIMs is a meagre 10 per cent of the students.

A candidate, Aditi B, who appeared for the test on Friday, said the complexity of the test format and an intensive preparatory schedule might have to do with the fewer number of female aspirants.

&quot;If they are students, they get worried about the overload as they are more focused in academics than boys,&quot; she said.

Nitin who had attempted CAT on day 1 said at his test centre, there were only four girls out of 35 candidates.

But he added that he has a number of women friends who were opting for management.

Arjun R, a working professional who took the test for the second time, said the number of girls was more this year compared to last year.

