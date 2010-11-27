Garbage thrown near the Lalbagh West gate is enough evidence that the authorities have yet again failed to convey the point.

BANGALORE: If the common man did not know what Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike does, then the garbage thrown in front of the sign, speaks a thousand words. The Palike may claim to clean up the city but garbage thrown here narrates an entirely different story.

Pointing out the irony, a passerby said that this presents a true picture of the tall claims that the Palike makes.

“We assumed that the councillors would be able to bring some respite to the city, but that has not happened,” he said. Adding that councillors were busy with screaming and disrupting the council, he said that the people had to suffer as usual.

Others said that though there were not too many pedestrians on the road, it was not to be taken that the corporation could leave the road in that condition. “They jump on us if we have done something wrong. How do we hold them accountable for their actions?," he complained and said that corporators were not accessible to them.

Adding to this, the BBMP’s sign says that sticking posters here is a punishable offense. They have also put the control room number for any good samaritan to inform the Palike of any wrong doing in this space. Though the irony may crack up any Bangalorean, this joke is on the Palike.

