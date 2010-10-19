BANGALORE: The BBMP has started a special campaign to distribute licences to traders in the city on October 11, which will go on for a month. It has set a target of issuing at least five lakh trade licences during the special campaign.

This campaign will help the civic authority increase its revenue. Siddaiah, Commissioner of BBMP, has directed officials to distribute pamphlets to traders and create awareness about the importance of obtaining trade licences. The commissioner has also instructed the zonal additional commissioner and deputy commissioners to form a team with senior health inspectors, medical officers of health and local councillors for better implementation of the campaign.

The medical officers have been directed to visit all roads, conduct a survey of businesses and issue trade licences on the spot after collecting the requisite fees.