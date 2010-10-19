BANGALORE: The sudden pronouncement on eleven BJP MLAs' disqualification issue was a surprise to all in the court hall.

Without mentioning in the cause list and without giving hint to anyone, the chief bench pronounced the judgment in the jampacked court hall.

Interestingly, the bench did not read out the operating portion of the judgement. The chief justice orally said that the bench had given divergent views on issue of 2 (1) (a) of the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

Further, chief justice told both the counsels that the matter is referred to third judge for adjudication and wind up the hearing.

This divergent judgment gave sudden shock to both the counsels of both parties who discussed with their junior colleagues for further course of action.

The registry was kept in dark on pronouncement of the judgement. The court staff was informed at last minutes and Justice N Kumar was informed at the last moment.

And it is also first time in High Court history after pronouncing a judgement, within fifteen menutes the judgement was uploaded in the official website of the High Court.