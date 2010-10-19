BANGALORE: Here is a piece of good news for motorists who frequently use Jayamahal Road. The state government on Thursday gave green signal to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) proposal to widen the stretch between Mekhri Circle to Cantonment Railway Station, via Jayamahal Road.

The state Cabinet that met here on Thursday gave administrative approval to the project, which is set to widen the stretch to sixlane road at a cost of `22 crore.

Briefing the media on Cabinet's decisions, Higher Education Minister Dr V S Acharya said the Cabinet also gave green signal to shift the slaughter houses in the city to a place near Harohalli in Kanakapura taluk.

He said the project of building and maintaining the new slaughter houses would be given to a Chennaibased firm for a period of 13 years.

This decision came in the wake of the High Court order based on a writ petition filed to shift the slaughter houses, which led to unhygienic conditions in the respective areas.

Drinking water at 110 villages

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave approval to provide drinking water to 110 villages around Bangalore that are outside the BBMP jurisdiction, at a cost of `2,379 crore.

While the state and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board will together contribute `378 crore, the Centre will provide the remaining funds.

