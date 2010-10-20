Kavita Somanchi of the Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club did Karnataka and India proud by winning the women’s singles silver medal in the 3rd World Cup carrom tournament held at Richmond Virginia in the US. Kavita lost to S. Ilavazhaki, also of India, 0-25, 16-25 in the final. In the doubles final, Kavita and Rashmi Kumari ended second best losing to P. Gangadharan Revathi and Ilavazhaki 24-25, 21-25.

Kavita had earlier bagged the singles runner-up spot and won the mixed doubles event in the SAARC carrom championships held in Sri Lanka in July this year.

In the men’s singles finals, Yogesh Pardeshi (India) beat countryman Babu Radhakrishnan 25-15, 13-25,25-20. Babu Radhakrishnan and Prakash Gaikwad (India) beat Yogesh Pardeshi and Zaheer Pasha, also of India, 25-4, 25-4 in the doubles final.

“A total of nine countries participated in this meet. The International Carrom Federation has about 21 nations affiliated to it. But due to visa problems, only nine managed to go to the US. Indians have always done well in carrom and this time too the meet was dominated by Indians,” said Kavita.

“We had players from UK and the US in the fray. Many Indians who have settled there have taken up the game and play it regularly there,” she said.

“Carrom is the most popular indoor sport in the country and there is no household which does not have a carrom board. But somehow, the game has not got the kind of exposure it should have,” Kavita said.

“ In any case, there are many institutional teams which encourage carrom and my office is one such, In fact, RBI sponsored my trip for the event. We also take part in many national events. The game needs to be given more publicity,” Kavita added.

Carrom is being looked upon more as a recreational game rather than a competitive one. Golf, tenpin bowling, billiards and snooker etc.

too were in the same predicament but were transformed into competitive disciplines at all levels. Perhaps, carrom is waiting to strike similarly.

