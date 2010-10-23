BANGALORE: Bangalore police have intensified interrogation of the two suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were brought from Delhi to the city on Thursday night.

City Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said Salman and Shahzad were in Tihar jail when the twin blasts near M Chinnaswamy stadium took place on April 17.

“It is very clear that Salman and Shahzad do not have any role in the twin blasts,” he said. “But we have suspicions that they have connections with the blast accused.”

He said the police were focussing on extracting more information from the two regarding people who were behind the blasts.

Salman and Shahzad will be in Bangalore police custody till October 30.

They have to be produced before a Delhi Sessions Court on November 1.