BANGALORE: In its efforts to reduce pollution caused by indiscriminate disposal of electronic waste, the Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) is planning to write to all the 2,084 IT companies in the city asking them to furnish details of e-waste generated by them and the ways employed to dispose them.

Member Secretary of the board M S Gouder said according to their estimates, the city generated at least 10,000 tonnes of e-waste every year and most of it was generated by the IT Companies.

“Though there are seventeen authorised agencies to collect e-waste, they are collecting only a fraction of the e-waste that is generated in the city,” he said. Most of the e-waste is collected by scrap dealers and disposed off without proper recycling, he said.

“If the e-waste is not scientifically recycled it leads to large scale pollution,” he said, explaining why they were making an effort to regulate the disposal of e-waste.

The authorised e-waste dealers know how to segregate the parts that contain metals that cannot be recycled within the country and source it to foreign countries for effective recycling.

“Recently, we entered into an agreement with a Belgium-based company that has been recycling e-waste generated in European countries and have sourced one shipment of e-waste for recycling,” he said, adding that they were also exploring the possibility of technology transfer.

“If that happens we will be able to recycle e-waste within the country effectively,” Gouder said.

At present, most of the IT companies either give away the e-waste to the resellers, dispose it with some precautions or sell it.

Not many companies maintain an inventory about the e-waste that they are generating or details about the manner in which it is being generated.

According to Gouder, the country does not have the technology and infrastructure to recycle the metals like gold, silver, cobalt etc that are used in the electronic components.

Moreover, it will be very expensive if the existing technologies are used to reclaim these metals as they are present in very small quantities.

Only 340 gms of gold can be reclaimed if one tonne of mobile phones are recycled.

Unless these metals are completely reclaimed before they are disposed, they gradually percolate into the atmosphere and the food web.

Environmentalist AN Yellappa Reddy welcomed the pollution control board’s move.

“This has been a long-pending demand of the environmentalists,” he said. “Nearly 30 per cent of the country’s IT exports comes from the city and generates nearly Rs 76,000 crore annually for the exchequer.” He said these companies also generate a lot of the e-waste that pollute the nature if not recycled properly.