BANGALORE: Underworld don Ravi Poojary has been in the news every week recently for threat calls to city builders and industrialists or because of his henchmen.

Poojary has reportedly threatened more than 20 persons in the last oneandahalf year. Many others have not reported such calls to the police out of fear.

But why is he making so many threatening calls these days?

Police said Poojary is badly in need of money to get his close aides, who are in prison, out on bail.

Sources in the police said Poojary makes so many threat calls that most builders and industrialists in the city have his number and they never receive calls from that number.

Police said they realised Poojary was desperate for money when he called up a person who sells panipuri and asked him for protection money.

The don reportedly mistook him for an industrialist.

And in another instance, he demanded crores from an industrialist and was content with some thousands of rupees that the industrialist gave him.

Police sources said there were around 30 members in Poojary's core group and most of them were in prison.

Dinesh Shetty, Prashant Shetty, Manish Shetty and others who were considered his key associates are in prison and Poojary wants them out.

Recently, Harish Tholar, his another important aide, was released on bail.

Presently, Praveen Carlo, Kali Yogesh, Nikhil Shetty, Suhail and others are reportedly running his activities here.

City's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said police were aware that Poojary's financial status was worsening day by day because he was making more and more extortion calls.

"We are focussed on curbing his strength by nabbing people who have connections with him," said Kumar.

He said police have accurate information on his whereabouts too. "Though the Interpol have issued a Red Corner notice against Poojary, cops of the country concerned have to show interest in nabbing him," he said.