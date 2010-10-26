BANGALORE: One can reach God through good deeds, says Vani Ganapathi.

What are your spiritual beliefs?

I do believe in God. He can be felt in your prayers or your visit to temples. But a concrete way to reach the almighty is by doing good deeds. Good done to others always brings in a positive energy. A negative thought for others harms you first.

What is your understanding of God?

My firm belief is that God resides within every individual. God is within me and I can feel it with every breath. He always guides and directs me to the right path. I believe that things happening with me are already planned. But God has endowed us with the strength to overcome obstacles as well. Divine is a form which shapes inside my mind when I am unable to find a solution. Children are the best way to reach the Almighty. I also believe that children with some disability are special to God. They possess some extra qualities and power which comes out in a beautiful way.

What are your spiritual practices?

I am not very ritualistic. There is no compulsion as far as performing rituals are concerned. For me work is where God resides. I visit Sai baba temple on Thursdays, but again without compulsion. I like doing it more as a discipline than as a routine.

Do you visit pilgrimage centres?

I have been to many pilgrimage centres but I visit such places to admire the beauty of the divine and the uniqueness of the architecture. Tirupati, Vaishnodevi, Sringeri and Shiridi are some pilgrimages centres I have visited.

Vani Ganapathy is a dancer