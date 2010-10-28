BANGALORE: Karnataka State Contract Nurse Association has urged the state government to regularise the services of nurses working on contract basis.

State unit secretary Siddesh told presspersons on Wednesday that more than 3,200 nurses were working on contract basis and 4, 000 posts were vacant at various government medical institutions.

He urged the government to regularise the services of these nurses on contract, whom the government had trained by investing crores of rupees.

Siddesh said the government had regularised the services of doctors, laboratory technicians, X-ray technicians and drivers who were earlier working on contract basis. On similar grounds, the nurses working on contract basis, who have completed three years of service, should be regularised, he said.

Further, he urged the government to appoint nurses directly instead hiring them on contract basis.

'Nursing gaining importance'

"Nursing is gaining importance in the country in the context of demographic changes and institutionalised healthcare," said Dr B T Basavantappa, Patron, Nursing Research Society of India (NRSI)

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said the year 2010 was declared as the International Year of the Nurse and was also the Death centenary of Florence Nightingale.

"Progress made in the health status of our nation has been far from expectation. Primary healthcare is not yet a reality for the entire nation," he said.

In order to rediscover, examine the evidence, opportunities, issues and challenges of nurses in providing health to all, Nursing Research Society of India is organising a national conference on the topic "Nursing Practice Issue and Innovation: Ensuring Healthy Communities". The conference will be held at Dhanavantri Hall, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences on October 28 and 29.