Do nose picking, spitting, queue-jumping and ogling at women offend you and how do you react? Has this now become a norm? Kiran Bedi and Pavan Choudary have had enough of this attitude and think its about time we respect public etiquette.

Strand Book stall witnessed India’s first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi and motivational speaker Pavan Choudary launch their book Broom and Groom. The book strives to strengthen civility in society which is rapidly falling apart.

Kiran Bedi, the first and highest ranked woman police officer in India and at the United Nations, and the winner of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award has jointly penned this book along with Pavan Choudary, the managing director of Vygon, a leading French multinational company. He is also the author of path-breaking books like When you are Sinking Become a Submarine and A Trilogy of Wisdom.

“This is a book of anguish. The main objective of this book is to reconcile with civility and tolerance. We aspire for a social renaissance of civil behaviour. And this book is an expression of this yearning. This is the starting point of a wider mission and an evolving base of social reform. Such is the appalling condition of our country that in 63 years it has gone from a poor state of hygiene to a poorer state. Anything that interferes with public decency or decorum must not be tolerated,” said the authors addressing the media.

Broom and Groom is a mirror for self reflection and a behavioural compass which could improve community living and enhance our social acceptance globally. Accentuating on the necessity of a conscious movement for social reform, Kiran Bedi believes that this book is a starting point of a wider mission. Adding to this Pavan Choudary said, “The primary aim of this book is to heighten our concern for others. Spitting on the streets has now become a norm. We are collectively showering the roads every single day. There is no dry day at all.”

The book also carries a special message from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam which also tells us what the book is all about, “Every citizen of the nation, from all walks of life, needs to have a disciplined life. How we imbibe the civic sense in the minds of the people is the need of the hour, so that it becomes a part of their life, rather being imposed by rules and regulations. This book will definitely contribute to creating awareness among all in setting their own standards in disciplining their lives leading to good life, good society, and thereby a good nation.”

In a nut shell, Broom and Groom endeavours to hold a mirror to us as individuals and to the society that we have collectively inherited and created. A mirror that unsparingly reflects how we behave at an interpersonal level and at a collective level. The book is available at Strand Book stall and is priced at Rs 195.

