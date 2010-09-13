BANGALORE: A city-based mechanical engineer has designed a costeffective and easy-to-assemble rainwater harvesting filter.

P Ajith has designed a cheaper alternative for the filter, which is otherwise the costliest component in the rainwater harvesting system.

He has used material that can be bought in any hardware store for less than Rs 300.

The rainwater harvesting filters cost anywhere between `2,000 and `5,000 in the market.

His design can go a long way in improving the water situation of the city and help those building owners - more than 56,000 of them whose buildings are on land the size of 2,400 sqft or more - who must install the rainwater harvesting systems within a stipulated time.

"Though my house is situated in less than 1,500 sqft of land, I have been harvesting rainwater since our well went dry in 2002 and some of my neighbours have copied me," said Ajith. "Being an engineer, I did not want to spend so much on what I could build."

He examined the functions of the rainwater harvesting filter and started ways and means to make them affordable.

"Though the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has not recommended any filter, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board has recommended the sponge filters," he said. "Taking that as a lead, I designed this filter and it is as effective as any rainwater harvesting filter."

He said he wanted to share this with everybody as it would promote rainwater harvesting by making it cheaper and simple.

Rainwater Harvesting Expert S Vishwanath said any filter that removes organic matter and dust particles can be used for rainwater harvesting. "The filters do not remove the microorganisms and dissolved substances," he said. "Therefore, the harvested water has to be boiled or filtered before using it for cooking and drinking purposes.''