BANGALORE: Dreading the travel on Tumkur Road? Cheer up, for the elevated road on that stretch of National Highway 4 is now ready.The 20-km road, built at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is waiting for inauguration. The six-lane access-controlled stretch was to be inaugurated by the end of August.The elevated road starts from Yeshwantpur and will serve as a breather for one of the busiest roads leading in and out of Bangalore.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on elevated highway. Trucks heading for Dobbaspet and other areas would be diverted.

Earlier, the trucks were forced to take the service lanes adding to the congestion on the road and caused a lot of inconvenience to commuters.This road connects the city with North Karnataka, Maharashtra and other northern states and witnesses heavy traffic.

The flyover will drastically reduce travel time on the road.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said travel time could be reduced by 45 minutes on this stretch.

Another flyover on Hosur Road, starting from Silk Board and going up to Electronic City, was also inaugurated recently.