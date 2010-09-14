BANGALORE: A man who was accused in a murder case was killed

when he was sleeping at his house in Indiranagar police station limits on Monday morning.

Samuel alias Daniel (29) was a resident of Michaelpalya in Indiranagar.

Police said assailants entered the house through the door that was open and they hacked him.

He lived with his mother and sister. The mother and sister went to the church everyday in the morning and usually did not lock the door when he was sleeping inside.

Samuel was accused of killing one Gopal in 2007.

He was released on bail recently.

Police suspect old rivalry as the reason behind the murder.

Indiranagar police are investigating the case.