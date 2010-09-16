Lokayukta Santosh Hegde conferring the Visvesvaraya Award on UIDAI chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday. Also seen is Law Minister Veerappa Moily.

BANGALORE: Law Minister Veerappa Moily on Wednesday presented the Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award 2010, instituted by the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FKCCI), to Nandan Nilekani, chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The minister praised Nilekani for his visionary role in shaping the country's progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Nilekani enumerated the benefits of having unique IDs for the entire population. "The US had a similar problem which was solved by using the social security numbers," he said.

He said that once every person has a UID, many more people will have access to public services and government schemes can be implemented much more effectively.

N R Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, Vijay Mallya, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Dr Devi Shetty, Capt G R Gopinath and Sajjan Jindal have been recipients of the annual award in the past.