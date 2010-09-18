Police seize the weapon used to threaten the people in the house for robbery.

BANGALORE: Robbers looted half-a-kilogram of gold and Rs12 lakh from the house of a merchant on Magadi Road on Friday afternoon.

Police said three persons knocked on the door of onion merchant Shankar's house in Chorupalya on Friday afternoon.

Shankar's wife and 13-year-old daughter were at home and the three men asked for water to drink, police said.

They entered the house when Shankar's wife went to kitchen to bring water for them, police said.

Upon entering the house, the men threatened her at knife point and asked her to give them all the valuables.

When she resisted, they tied her and her daughter, police said.

The men even assaulted Shankar's fatherinlaw who had come from Sanjayanagar to visit his daughter.

The robbers took with them Rs12 lakh and half-a-kg gold.

Neighbours informed Shankar after they heard screams from the house.

DCP (West) Shivakumar said police suspected that some known person was behind the heist.

He said the men planned the robbery after watching Shankar's movements.

Police are investigating the case.