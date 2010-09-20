BANGALORE: Jain University concluded its three-day media fest — Mélange-2010 — an annual media fest in association with The New Indian Express Group on Thursday.

The fest consisted of several mediaoriented events like print, television, radio, public relations, advertising and so on.

Popular filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh inaugurated the event finals held in Hotel Atria. Speaking at the inaugural event, Lankesh, also a journalist, observed in his inspiring keynote address that the present scenario is full of opportunities for media aspirants.

“This is always a right time to study media, for it offers great career prospects even when the economy is lull.

A fest like this provides immense exposure to students to various aspects of media, including films.” Stretched across three days, Mélange attracted colleges from all over the city. “It is a one-of-a-kind event, considering the fact the city has a dearth in media-related student fests,” said Dinesh Nilkant, principal, Jain University - CMS, expressing his intent of turning the fest into a patrimonial event that colleges can look up to every year. The theme was Mirror- Mirage, with which media’s characteristic of being realistic on one hand, and distortional on another was articulated.

“The theme is very relevant in today’s media scenario. Media can be manipulative,” said Varadarajan Krishnamurthy, media advisor, Sagar Hospitals, who was one of the judges.

In its 4th year, Mélange, on the final day, was witness to a full house with more than 300 participants who took part in several events. “A career in radio is what I am looking at. The radio jockey event gave me the opportunity to meet industry experts and also evaluate my own performance,” said Harish from Central College, who emerged the winner in the event.

The entries were divided into preuniversity, under-graduate and postgraduate levels. The overall winners for the respective levels were Commits, Vijaya College and Cathedral Pre-university College.

