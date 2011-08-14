BANGALORE: One more confrontation is set to emerge between the Kannada film industry and the FM radio stations. Music director V Manohar has alleged that songs composed by him are not being played some FM radio stations.

“They do not say it officially. But a channel guy said that my music is not elite enough because I do not use singers from Bollywood. An RJ from another FM station said that their quality control board has put a stop on my compositions,” Manohar charged.

Director Pradeep Raj, whose film 'Kirathaka' completed 50 days last week and has music by V Manohar said, “I paid Rs 8 lakh for advertisements on FM stations. They played the music till the cheques were realised and then they stopped playing. The songs are all big hits and still in demand on television channels, but radio stations are cheating us.”

Manohar, however, said it is not an isolated issue about one film. “It started six months ago and has now reached a point that no songs from any of my movies are being played,” he said.

It is said that Manohar had approached Producers Association and the Directors Association for help. Directors Association President M S Ramesh said, “The issue has come to our notice. We are discussing about it and will arrive at a decision in the next two days.”

Music companies have also joined the cause against discrimination of Manohar. Lahari Recording’s Tulsiram Naidu said, “I have received a notice from Radio Fever a few days ago stating that they plan to stop playing Kannada songs. Some of these stations are breaking the licence rules. I am planing to write a letter to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Who are they to decide quality?” he said.