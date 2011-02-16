Zephyr of karma has transcended the uncharted terrain of consciousness. For wherever air pervades, the oneness of energy is attained through enlightenment. Guided by the intricate sound of tribal drums and sacred chants, these psychedelic and shamanic experiences in nature are enlivened by six talented musicians. Hoping for peace to prevail on all sentient beings, the citizens of the universe have indeed bridged the worlds between futuristic sounds and tribal cadences. Hilight Tribe is a natural and organic trance movement that was created from the osmosis between psychedelic music and electronic trance. Expresso catches up with the tribe before they explode the Bangalore turf with their psychedelic tribal music on February 27 at UB city, as part of their ongoing tour with The Freedom Journey 2011.

Why the name Hilight Tribe? Tell us your story

We chose the name ‘Hilight’ because it is like a ray of light in an ocean of grey sky. And ‘Tribe’ because we have lived, worked and evolved as a tribe since the mid 90s.

Do you think music has played a vital role in spiritual evolution of mankind?

Since the earliest days of humanity, sacred rhythms and songs have allowed people of the world to maintain their hope and faith. These sacred patterns gradually evolved into pagan songs which eventually turned into the dance music that we listen to today. Somehow one of our wishes is to find a link between the known and the unknown, between the holy and the mundane.

Hilight tribe has always been enticed by diverse cultures and various artistic expressions. What inspired you to make music out of existing differences?

The style of music that we have been developing has its source in both traditional world music and the latest electronica. Among our masters feature, Zakir Hussain and Talvin Singh who have also been inspired by contemporary music and combined with their traditional backgrounds. Today Hilight Tribe is trying to break all boundaries and unite “natural” and “technological” and also interpret acoustically, sounds that were initially created digitally. Nevertheless we keep on learning on a daily basis from the African lineages, the Latino styles, Indian raagas and tales, and shamanic overtone singing among others.

Djembe, didgeridoo, conga, drums ..... That’s a long list of exotic instruments. Can you tell us a little about your collection?

It is our passion to travel around the world and bring back instruments from places we have been to. The world is as rich in instruments as it is in cultures, endless really. So the studio has a whole set of classical band instruments as well as Tibetan damian, electric and acoustic sitar, tables, berimbao, didgeridoos, various African percussion, Lakota Native American drums, and a Spanish cajon.

Area-51 has brilliant vocals and some very interesting sounds that are both rich in texture and variation. Is this your sonorous interpretation of Area-51 in Nevada? Tell us about your album Trancelucid.

Yes, it is about Area 51. Trance music has always been a bridge between earth and outer space so Area 51 represents one of those mysteries to do with extraterrestrial encounters. In our latest album Trancelucid we try to evolve at the same pace as psy trance or electro by using our “natural trance” formula. This process involves real time instrumental sounds mixed and arranged by a trance composer.

Where do you see psychedelic tribal in the next five years?

We’ve been planting seeds in several countries and so have many of our colleagues from the organic trance movement. This past summer at the BOOM Festival in Portugal we were part of a special project called the “Tribal Night” during which six organic trance bands shared the same stage in front of tens of thousands of people. We will soon play at the Indigo festival in Israel where this music is growing in popularity. We hope that in the next five years we will see an explosion of natural trance.

Is Free Tibet drawn from your experience in the country?

We have never had the pleasure of travelling to Tibet but we feel very connected to the Tibetan diaspora in exile around the world. From this magic connection was born the song Free Tibet. Ludo met his friend Jigme Gyaltsen in 2001 in Dharamshala, who become his tutor and guide in the Tibetan world. As artistes it is our responsibility to use every pacifist means possible to open the eyes of the those who control Tibet’s destiny. We are always grateful for India’s hospitality and generosity towards the Tibetans. We hope for the best possible outcome for the people of the roof of the world.

What journey do you wish to take your audience on 21 December 2012 (in terms of music)?

The one you never come back from!

