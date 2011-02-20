Students have to do their duty in their position attending to their studies and developing their good character. They should lead a life of morality, discipline and restraint and acquire knowledge. It is the service you render to the country. But there has developed a very polluted atmosphere if you really looked at it. Even the political and the social atmosphere have been polluted. Some leaders with selfish motive have been taking the country to a lower level. They are exploiting the people.

Recently some people had gathered in Tumkur and they said something. There is a circle called Gumchi circle. It is known to you. Many had come there from villages, when asked why they had come, they said they had brought jewels to pledge and get money, and continued that there are some merchants there, who do lending business. They collect an interest of rupees fifteen for every rupee one hundred each month. What an exploitation it is! If it is the case, what salvation is there for the poor? How can they pay the interest and pay back the principal? When there is the kind of poverty, a poor man can not help his children to study and lack of food is there, even for feeding them. It has been appearing in the press that political leaders have earned crores of money by deceit. The government has a plan to do some development works. You have to be aware of some of these matters. A large amount is being spent lavishly in development works. It is not being used in a proper manner. Vinobaji has said about this already.

He was a great man. Once he had come to the Sree Math. He said that a beautiful well is there. A large quantity of water is in it. Just a little away from it, there is a fertile land, water to be supplied to this field for growing crops. Water has to be made to flow in a canal. Water lifted thus, when made to flow through the canal, the canal itself absorbs during summer because it has cracked. One-fourth of it only reaches the field. He would say that the schemes of the government are also like this. Government says that a thousand crores have to be spent for the welfare of its people. When they reach the people it would have become five hundred crores. Rest of the money is shared by middlemen.

People should become vigilant. They should be well informed and worked hard. A life of self-dependence is needed. Bad habits have increased. Intoxicating drinks, cheating and corruption have become common. I want to tell you that many have come with the experience of visiting holy places. I had told them about what a saint had said; why do go on a pilgrimage? What is there in it? It is enough, when you have some negative characteristics, why do you go on a pilgrimage? There is no use in doing so. First correct yourself. You become clean in your inside and outside. If not, it is useless to go on a pilgrimage.

Abusing others, company of other women than their own, conspiring on others, violence to others, deceiving, cruelty, harsh and abusive words, careless to elders and preceptors, arrogance, indulgence, passion, hatred, etc, are the vices. If they are there, within, there will be no use from any pilgrimage at all.

What are the things needed to become a good pilgrim? Truth, good behaviour, self-restraint, self-control, peace, doctrinal explanations, scholarship, modesty, compassion, righteousness, daily rites, discretion, renunciation, meditation and such virtues.

If these moral qualities are there no pilgrimage is needed. Many go to wherever they wish and pray for whatever they like. The country has been deteriorating. Why all this has to be told is, it is necessary that all should awake and build the nation. And from your point of view, you have to understand the importance of your position, study hard, gain good knowledge, develop your personality and render your service thereafter.

If good thought are planted in the young, there will a bright future for the nation, otherwise, there will not be any use.