BANGALORE: The High Court on Monday observed that it would consider the matter as 'ex parte' as Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, BJP state president K S Eshwarappa and the BJP party had failed to file their objections in the case that was filed seeking `5,000 compensation for calling a a bandh, despite notices being served to them.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice J S Kehar also gave eight weeks to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police and Police Commissioner to file their objections in the case.

Citybased advocate, Boppanna, had filed a PIL requesting the court to direct Yeddyurappa and others to pay compensation for having called a bandh after the Governor sanctioned the CM's prosecution, despite the Supreme Court ruling that bandhs are illegal.

Stay on demolition of Metro Banker's Towers

THE High court on Monday issued a stay against the demolition of Metro Banker's Towers constructed by Vaijayanthimala in GM Palya.

Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike had submitted before the court that it has already issued an order to demolish both the blocks of Metro Banker's Towers under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act as the construction was illegal. Around 40 households that had purchased apartments in these buildings had filed a petition seeking a stay against the demolition.

Justice Ram Mohan Reddy stayed the demolition order and observed that the petitioners have a right to appeal against the order.

The apartment owners in the aforesaid buildings had earlier filed a writ petition requesting the court to direct the BBMP to grant them occupancy certificates in order to obtain electricity connections. The court had issued notices to the BBMP and other government agencies. The BBMP had earlier submitted that these buildings were constructed without proper authorisation and therefore, it had issued orders to demolish them.

Muthappa Rai's plea for protection

The High Court on Monday admitted the writ petition filed by Muthappa Rai requesting the court to direct the government and police to give him protection.

In his writ petition Muthappa Rai has contended that he is staying in Raj Mahal Apartments in RMV Extension and has engaged the services of private security agency to protect himself. He has engaged armed guards with licensed weapons to protect himself as there is threat to his life though he has reformed himself and is leading a normal life.

He has also stated that the security that he has is inadequate to protect him and has requested the court to direct the police to give him police protection and has expressed his willingness to pay for it.

Justice B S Patil has admitted the petition and has issued notices to the home secretary, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Commissioner of Police.