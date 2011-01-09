BANGALORE: The Focus India 2011 conference, which was held in the campus of the National Law School of India University, Bangalore, was a unique forum that brought forth legal and economic minds of the country to discuss various issues of the business world.

Prominent corporate lawyers from across the country debated about controversial issues that affect the economy and the corporations of the country.

Murali Ananthasivan, Partner J Sagar Associates was quoted as saying that companies should choose independent directors on the Companies Bill 2009. He said the role of independent directors of sharing their knowledge and skill was side-stepped and instead, policing roles acting as a check and balance mechanism was being adopted.

Shardul Shroff, Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co., spoke about mandatory appointment of an independent auditor as a fallout in the Satyam case.

He also expressed concerns about the costs which would be incurred, especially by small and medium-sized companies.

Aditya Sondhi, an advocate at the Karnataka High Court stated that the larger issue is that of the efficacy of legal reform. Vineeta M G and Shreyas Jayasimha of AZB Partners also enriched the discussion with their opinions. The consensus of the panelists seemed to agree with the session title - Companies Bill: One step forward, two steps back.

The sessions on Mergers & Acquisitions was chaired by Bahram Vakil of AZB Partners. He dealt on equal importance of inbound and outbound transactions with respect to India and said that students had a huge burden on their shoulders to keep the spirit of law intact.

Sandip Bhagat and Rajat Sethi of S&R Associates spoke about the concerns which companies might have about the ambiguity of certain phrases in the new code.