BANGALORE: Namma Bengaluru, which has already earned the tag of being the Silicon Valley of India, is fast emerging as a major hub of medical tourism, perhaps second only to Chennai. This past year, the number of patients from foreign countries who got treated in city hospitals almost touched the impressive 10,000 mark. This is a 66 per cent jump from 2009 when only around 6,000 foreigners underwent surgeries in the Garden City.

“The rate at which the city hospitals are growing (infrastructure wise along with world class equipment), in the next five years the world is definitely going to look up at Bangalore as a centre of medical expertise,” feels Dr Sharan Shivraj Patil, chairman, Sparsh Hospital.

Dr Nagendra Swamy, president, Manipal Health Enterprise, rightly puts it that “the term medical tourism when it comes to Bangalore is now replaced by medical value traveller.” Information sourced from leading hospitals revealed that patients from 30 countries and other major Indian cities and towns, have been flocking to hospitals here since the past few years. Interestingly, ‘medical tourists’ account for about 20 per cent of the patients in the city’s hospitals, with majority of them coming from the Middle East and third world countries.

The low cost of treatment has been the biggest attraction. For major cardiac surgeries, cancer treatment or an orthopaedic surgery patients here need to pay around one-third of the cost charged in the US or UK.

Air connectivity has been another major facilitator for foreign patients.

The waiting list in hospitals here is also less. “We get a lot of patients from the Gulf. They pay us just 25 per cent of the cost of treatment in their country. There are also many NRIs who seek treatment here as for them it doubles up as a pleasure trip home,” says Dr Devi Shetty, chairman, Narayana Hrudayalaya.

Interestingly, even the government- administered Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, with its world class facilities is witnessing an influx of foreign patients registering a 10-15 per cent increase in visting patients during the past two years.

“In 2010 we treated around 20 overseas patients and 1,000 patients from other States,” Dr Manjunath, director of the institute told Express.

“Patients from other States, particularly West Bengal have told us that trust is another factor drawing them to Bangalore. Even for follow-up tests, these patients are coming to our hospital,” he says.

Even doctors from abroad are coming to the city for training.

“Soon 25 heart specialists from USA, UK, Vietnam, China and Middle East countries will visit Jayadeva Institute,” he adds.

“Almost everyday we receive lots of mails and queries from patients and their relatives at our hospital’s international division,” says Dr Shivraj Patil of Sparsh Hospital, where the number of foreign patients had doubled to 200 from 2008-09.

The Manipal Hospital has tied up with resorts, star hotels and service apartments for accommodating patients from the US, Gulf and SAARC countries, besides hosting them at its guest house.

Other leading medical institutions such as HCG, Apollo and Columbia Asia too have also been receiving a steady stream of medical tourists.