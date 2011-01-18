BANGALORE: The city has a name to live up to with the Bangalore University planning a new project on the historic Central College grounds, another lung space in the city seems threatened.

Open spaces are precious to different people for different reasons. For some, a green patch in a city choking with high-rises and pollution is a precious bit of lung space. For others, a vacant space is a precious piece of real estate.

Even Mumbai, whose sea is a natural constraint for expansion, respects its open spaces. The fully built Adarsh Society building could very well bow to green activists. And Bangalore, which has no such natural barriers, but has to keep up its 'Garden City' tag, has a duty to guard its green assets, especially if they represent history and heritage like the Central College ground and the race course do.

A view of the city from a hillock like Bugle Rock or the Ragi Gudda once showed the firs towering over everything else, with an odd building apologetically peeping out of a green cluster. It's the other way round now. The hazy, blue Savandurga hill near Magadi, which used to be visible on the western horizon, is now completely blocked out. And the Magadi chieftain, Kempe Gowda, would never have imagined his city would be known more for its mobile towers than his four towers.

A small, sleepy town of a few hundred acres was mainly made up of some 600 acres of Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park. The town is now a megacity, adding more acres and wards to its limits. But it still has just one Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park.

Soon, the name 'Garden City' may become meaningless like 'Avenue Road' became ages ago. And the railways may have a job on hand, having to rename Lal Bagh Express and Udyan Express.

