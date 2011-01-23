BANGALORE: Kamal Nath, Minister for Urban Development, Government of India, and Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday asked the Bangalore Metro to postpone the joint trial run that was scheduled for Monday.

Aides of Minister Kamal Nath told Express the minister would be unavailability to attend the programme as he would be in Switzerland on January 25.

As per the earlier plan, the Bangalore Metro trial run was to begin in the presence of stakeholders from both Centre and the state government.

Yeddyurappa and Nath were to take the train from Byapanahalli to MG Road on January 24.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has announced that the joint inspection was postponed, but it would continue to test the Metro systems.

"The joint inspection has been postponed, however, we will continue with other tests as per our plans," said BLY Chavan, BMRCL spokesperson.

Meanwhile, sources in the BMRCL said both the state and the Central government had expressed unavailability to participate in the joint inspection without any reason. Yeddyurappa, however, clarified that the inspection was put of as Nath had to go to Davos. "I have written to the BMRCL that the joint inspection should be held once the Urban Development Minister is back from his visit," Yeddyurappa said.