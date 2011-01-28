BANGALORE: A man died on the spot and another received burn injuries when a diesel engine caught fire at a quarry in Vishwanthapura police station limits on Wednesday night. It was said they were repairing the engine when the mishap occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Muniappa (32) and the injured as Madaiah (28). They were working in a quarry near Joganahalli area. Flame came out when they were repairing the engine which was used for crushing the stones and they sustained burn injuries.

Muniappa died on the spot. Madaiah has been admitted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. Vishwanathapura police are investigating the case.

Woman commits suicide

A 40yearold woman committed suicide by hanging in Hanumanthanagar police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Ratnamma, a resident of Muneshwara Block. She was a housemaid. She is survived by her husband and 12yearold daughter. Police said she committed suicide when she was alone at home. Police said she was suffering from tuberculosis and this could be the reason behind suicide. Hanumanthanagar police are investigating the case.

In another case, a 20yearold youth committed suicide by hanging himself in Gangammanagudi police station limits on Wednesday night. Ramu was a resident of Kammagondanahalli. He worked at a factory. Police said he was suffering from stomach pain since many days and this could have drove him to suicide.

Youth dies in road accident

A 26yearold mechanical engineer died in an accident in Kamakshipalya traffic police station limits on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of JP Nagar. He was working in a private firm at Rajajinagar since one month.