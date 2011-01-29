BANGALORE: A 13-year-old tigress, Tejaswini, died at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) due to brain haemorrhage on Thursday. According to Dr B C Chittiappa, assistant director of BBP, Tejaswini of the Safari was found bleeding excessively from her nose “due to internal fighting with other tigers”.

“The preliminary post mortem report also revealed that the main cause of death was brain haemorrhage caused by a head injury,” he said.