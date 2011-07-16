BANGALORE: The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested two persons, who allegedly cheated people by offering them foreign tours through their travel agency. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Nayeem and Rameez Ashraf, both natives of Baramulla district of Kashmir.

According to the police, the accused were running Travels Venture International Express on GIT Street in Wilson Garden. They approached people through the internet and offered them foreign tours.

They claimed that if their clients paid them `15,500, they could stay at any five star hotel across the world for eight days and seven nights. However, later they would impose various conditions on their clients and would ask them to introduce new clients to their venture so that the money paid by them would be doubled, the police said.

Once they received the money they would never send any of their clients for tours, the police added. A case has been registered against the duo in Siddapura police station and further investigations are on.