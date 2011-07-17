BANGALORE: Two persons, including a woman, were killed in separate road accidents here on Friday night.

Urugunda (25), a resident of Devasandra near K R Pura died after he fell from the tractor in which he was travelling near Hoodi in K R Pura traffic police station limits. The deceased, who is a labourer, was a native of Mantralaya.

In another incident, an unidentified woman, about 55-years-old, was crushed to death when a JCB vehicle that was being used in Metro works ran over her near Navarang theatre junction in Malleshwara traffic police station limits. Malleshwara traffic police have registered a case and are searching for the driver, who is absconding.