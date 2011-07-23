BANGALORE: The proposal of the Medical Council of India (MCI) to conduct a Common Medical Entrance Test from next year has received mixed responses in Karnataka with the Medical Education Minister S A Ramadas criticising it and Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) welcoming it.

Minister S A Ramadas informed The New Indian Express that he had raised three important issues on which MCI had not clarified through any forum or media. "I had written to MCI and the Union health ministry stating that common education proposed includes only allopathy. So, what about students wanting to learn the Indian systems of medicine, pharmacy, nursing and paramedical education?" questioned the minister.

He pointed out that the standard of education differed from state to state and a single entrance exam would only deprive some students and isolate many others in the country. Issues such as inclusion of deemed universities within its ambit and a separate rank list for the states too need to be addressed, he said.

Meanwhile, executive director of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) S Kumar said that the MCI's announcement was a welcome news for students.

Currently, the students are forced to face the backlash of allowing several medical institutions becoming deemed universities by facing several admission procedures and writing innumerable entrance exams. "It is an excellent move, but only if implemented in the right way. A single nodal agency determining a national rank list is an excellent idea; but only when the right of admission remains with the states and private institutions. Single exam should not mean single admission. MCI can begin with releasing separate rank lists for states," he explained.

MCI officials meanwhile said that only when the entrance exam was centralised the standard of education in all states would be uniform. Complaints such as high fees demanded by private institutions would also be solved and help the eight lakh students sitting for various exams annually and most importantly make medical education merit based, said MCI officials.

A meeting with the state government is now expected before the syllabus and other details would be announced. The only announcement now is that the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the test from 2012.

Last year, this proposal was rejected by several states including Karnataka. MCI shelved the idea following a stay sought by a resident of Tamil Nadu. He had cited that the state had abolished the system of entrance exams and streamlining admissions through an exam would defeat the purpose of education for all. However, a recent Supreme Court verdict gave MCI the go ahead to conduct the exams.