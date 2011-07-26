Indulge in the theatrics of relationships

B Flat and Radio Indigo will present The Tortilla Entertainment Company’s Relationship Roulette on July 31 at 8.30 pm. The six short and highly entertaining plays, each one of ten minutes duration, promise to be entertainment at its best.

These plays are dark and hilarious, as they explore various aspects of relationships in a modern urban environment.

In the ilk of the popular Black Box Theatre genre, this troupe of eight actors dons various roles in each performance, with minimum set changes, to ensure a tight, entertaining, and easily palatable sixty minute presentation in the BFlat Bar’s intimate space.

They use minimal props and sets for maximum impact.

The collection of short plays is directed by Judith Roby Bidappa, a well known figure in theatre circles and the cast features familiar faces like Edgar Fernandes, Mario Jerome. Kartik Kumar, Anita Mithra, Kavitha Babu Kashyap, Manisha Vinod, Shobitha Mani and Piyali Bagchi.

Tortilla is a newly formed group of professionally trained entertainers, finance consultants and communication experts, wholly focussed on contributing to the entertainment scene on a Pan India level.

They believe in presenting high quality, polished and entertaining theatrical performances to audiences in an invigoratingly unique and fresh fashion.

Their unique selling proposition is the ability to present theatre in an accessible and entertaining manner while preserving the core of the art that makes honest human connections.

They wish to convert artistic performances into memorable events that will make you laugh, think, have a great time, and enjoy the delight of theatre in a novel new avatar.

They are currently presenting fresh forms of theatre in non conventional performance spaces.

They believe in bringing theatre to our audience and being able to entertain and engage even the most hardened non theatre goer.

The company was in fact formed with a view to create and promote fresh and innovative entertainment options across tastes and sensibilities, intellectual pretensions and regional and global divides.

Come be a part of the madness on July 31.

