Home Cities Bengaluru

Indulge in the theatrics of relationships

B Flat and Radio Indigo will present The Tortilla Entertainment Company’s Relationship Roulette on July 31 at 8.30 pm. The six short and highly entertaining plays, each one of ten minutes dura

Published: 26th July 2011 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

26urban01

B Flat and Radio Indigo will present The Tortilla Entertainment Company’s Relationship Roulette on July 31 at 8.30 pm. The six short and highly entertaining plays, each one of ten minutes duration, promise to be entertainment at its best.

These plays are dark and hilarious, as they explore various aspects of relationships in a modern urban environment.

In the ilk of the popular Black Box Theatre genre, this troupe of eight actors dons various roles in each performance, with minimum set changes, to ensure a tight, entertaining, and easily palatable sixty minute presentation in the BFlat Bar’s intimate space.

They use minimal props and sets for maximum impact.

The collection of short plays is directed by Judith Roby Bidappa, a well known figure in theatre circles and the cast features familiar faces like Edgar Fernandes, Mario Jerome. Kartik Kumar, Anita Mithra, Kavitha Babu Kashyap, Manisha Vinod, Shobitha Mani and Piyali Bagchi.

Tortilla is a newly formed group of professionally trained entertainers, finance consultants and communication experts, wholly focussed on contributing to the entertainment scene on a Pan India level.

They believe in presenting high quality, polished and entertaining theatrical performances to audiences in an invigoratingly unique and fresh fashion.

Their unique selling proposition is the ability to present theatre in an accessible and entertaining manner while preserving the core of the art that makes honest human connections.

They wish to convert artistic performances into memorable events that will make you laugh, think, have a great time, and enjoy the delight of theatre in a novel new avatar.

They are currently presenting fresh forms of theatre in non conventional performance spaces.

They believe in bringing theatre to our audience and being able to entertain and engage even the most hardened non theatre goer.

The company was in fact formed with a view to create and promote fresh and innovative entertainment options across tastes and sensibilities, intellectual pretensions and regional and global divides.

Come be a part of the madness on July 31.

&nbsp;

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp