BANGALORE: Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar was felicitated for his hundredth film and for completing 25 years in the film industry.

Actors Srinath, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Puneeth, Sudharani, Thayagaraj, producer S R Govindu attended the felicitation ceremony.

Directors and producers of his first, 25th, 75th and 100th movies were also felicitated along with Ambika, Sudharani, Pooja Gandhi, Guru Dutt and Govindu.

Sadashiv Shenoy, general secretary of the Bangalore Press Club, was felicitated for writing Shivarajkumar’s biography, Muthurajana Muth