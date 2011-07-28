BANGALORE: Unknown miscreants exhibited their finesse at General Post Office located on Raj Bhavan Road, which is a high-security zone.

According to the police, some miscreants gained entry into the training wing at the accounts director’s office at the fourth floor of the GPO by breaking open its door lock on Tuesday night. They made away with computer accessories worth `80,000.

The incident came to light when the employees of the GPO came to work on Wednesday morning.

Though the building had enough security guards, the miscreants managed to commit the theft, the police said.

The police have suspected that some insider is behind the crime and are working on some clues. Vidhana Soudha police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating.

