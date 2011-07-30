BANGALORE: In a drunken brawl, four miscreants assaulted policemen, when they were told to stop creating nuisance and disperse.

Narasimhaiah (54), an assistant sub-inspector from Kamakshipalya police station sustained injuries in the incident, reported in front of Srinivasa Bar and Restaurant on Sunkadakatte main road on Thursday night.

Kumar (32), Ramalinga (30), Ramesh ( 31) and Devaraju (42) have been arrested for attacking the cops.

According to the police, Narasimhaiah and head constable Venkataramaiah were on night beat. At around 12 am, they were patrolling on Sunkadakatte main road and noticed the four accused quarreling in front of the bar that was already shutdown.

When the police told them to vacate from there, the accused in a drunken state allegedly pushed aside the two cops. When the cops tried to resist, one of them pelted stone at Narasimhaiah. The police was injured on his forehead and around the eyes, the police said.

However, the cops managed to nab the four and Narasimhaiah was admitted in a private hospital. Kamakshipalya police have registered a case in this connection.

