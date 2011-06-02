BANGALORE: Tour of Nilgiris (TFN), India’s longest cycle ride and RideACycle Foundation (RAC-F) venture is back again in its fourth year, with registrations starting from June 1. This edition will see a total of 60 riders touring the rolling terrains of Nilgiris beginning from the December 16 to the 24.

TFN, a major event in the cycling circuit in South Asia is India’s largest, best organised and professionally supported nature bike tour that attracts cycling enthusiasts from around the world.

The journey will see riders touring the three southern States — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — visiting ecologically diverse terrains.

The route for TFN 2011 will see its riders start from Bangalore going through Mysore - Hassan - Madikeri - Kannur - Sultan Bathery - Ooty - Kodanad via Connor and Kotagiri, spread across eight days covering around 900 kilometers and includes 14,000 m of climbing.

TFN Eleven will be supported by a dedicated medical partner, with a doctor, a nurse and ambulance on call, throughout the tour. A team of professionals make sure that every aspect of the tour, from the flag-off to the conclusion is taken care of.

TFN has a huge base of loyalists. There are 60 seats up for the grab and this time its not on ‘First come first serve basis’. Starting with 56 riders in its maiden journey in 2008, 70 in its second edition in 2009, 100 in its third edition in 2010, the tour has grown to be the most recognisable endurance sporting brand in India.

The 60 riders will be selected based on their profile and a variety will be part of the final list of riders. The registration page will be open for the next 30 days.

T h e R i d e A C y c l e Foundation (www.rideacycle.

org) encourages cycling - as a form of recreation, sport and as a means to commute to work.

The foundation lobbies for the rights of cyclists and for laws that offer protection to cyclists through dedicated cycling lanes as well as through support for safety regulations. It also strives and works with the government administration to bring about change aimed at encouraging cycling in our cities.

Amongst the different activities that the foundation undertake are several fun events like a cycle treasure hunt, off road rides for children, dirt track races, and bicycle maintenance workshops.

However, one of the first campaigns that the RideACycle Foundation have undertaken is to promote responsible and safe behaviour cycling within the cycling community.

For more information and registration, one can visit the site http://www.tourofnilgiris.

com.

