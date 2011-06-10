BANGALORE: The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) officials on Thursday took the Metro rail out on a test run to check the functioning of the equipment installed on the train.

The fivemember RDSO team, with some BMRCL officials, conducted the test run from Byappanahalli to M G Road in the afternoon. All the recording devices, including tachometer and monitoring panel were installed onto the rail. "The RDSO has to approve the functioning of every component in the testing devices, before it can start the trial run," BMRCL Spokesperson B L Y Chavan said.

The sensors and devices on coaches in Metro speed profile will be based on the recordings. Various aspects of the track such as position, curvature, alignment and smoothness of the track structure will be taken into consideration. "During the test run today, the RDSO found some minor flaws and has already started making the adjustments. The same test trials are expected to repeated again, till the officials approve" Chavan added.