BANGALORE: A software engineer was killed in a chain accident in which a speeding Meru taxi hit two bikes, including his motor cycle, in Yelahanka New Town traffic police station limits on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jayakumar CD (35), a resident of Janapriya Apartment at Allalasandra.

A software engineer with a private firm, Jayakumar was returning home when the incident occurred. Basavaraju, the driver of another motor cycle was injured.

